Short Interest in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Decreases By 11.2%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 17,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE CPRI traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 159,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,165. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Capri by 657.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

