Short Interest in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Decreases By 11.2%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 17,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE CPRI traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 159,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,165. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
