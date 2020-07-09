Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Increases By 14.8%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.35.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

ESSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 945.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

