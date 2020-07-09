Short Interest in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Declines By 9.1%

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on TV. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore ISI cut Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE TV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 54,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,374. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

