Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Increases By 15.4%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $179.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day moving average of $152.15. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.