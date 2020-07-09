Short Interest in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Increases By 14.6%

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 38.32 and a current ratio of 43.20. NVE has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.88% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NVE during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NVE by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NVE by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

