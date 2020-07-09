Short Interest in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Increases By 15.1%

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 877,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

KRMD stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 14,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,205. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $394.78 million, a P/E ratio of 303.10 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

