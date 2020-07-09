Short Interest in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Grows By 10.5%

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 13,290,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $46.85. 57,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.03.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,494 shares of company stock worth $5,309,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,453,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 216,069 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,857,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,083,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
