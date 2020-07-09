Short Interest in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Grows By 10.5%

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 13,290,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $46.85. 57,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,494 shares of company stock worth $5,309,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,453,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 216,069 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,857,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,083,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

