Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expands By 7.9%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 4,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.27. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

