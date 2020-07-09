Short Interest in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Expands By 14.9%

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 735,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

SINA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SINA stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $40.13. 27,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,382. SINA has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -129.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. SINA’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SINA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SINA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SINA during the first quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in SINA by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SINA by 477.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SINA during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

