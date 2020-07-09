Short Interest in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Decreases By 12.5%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,690,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 24,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 20.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 2,726,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.