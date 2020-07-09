Short Interest in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Declines By 8.9%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 648,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOHU. BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 34,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sohu.com by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. 24,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,765. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $397.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.