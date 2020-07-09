Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Decreases By 8.7%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 105,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of SMBC stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 23.14%. Analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,402.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,491.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Hecker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at $64,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,331 shares of company stock worth $126,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

