Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Increases By 9.0%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 223,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STXB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,922. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $202.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. Analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STXB shares. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stephens lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

