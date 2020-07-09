Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Drops By 10.7%

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Targa Resources stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,534. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

