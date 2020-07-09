Short Interest in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Rises By 10.7%

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

UL traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 50,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,174. Unilever has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

