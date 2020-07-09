Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Declines By 15.5%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 770.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 165,702 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 104.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.20. 4,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,850. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.12. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

