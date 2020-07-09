Short Interest in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Decreases By 14.9%

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 299,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEC shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Vectrus alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $539.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.