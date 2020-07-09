Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 695.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shotspotter by 58.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shotspotter by 59.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $23.91. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,303. The firm has a market cap of $271.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.59. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.