Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Short Interest Up 11.1% in June

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLGN. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.65. 3,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,050. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731 over the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 96.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

