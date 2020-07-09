SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Up 8.1% This Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $6.27 million and $332,613.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044904 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.04908998 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053766 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002059 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SNGLS is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

