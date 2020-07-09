Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Sino-Global Shipping America has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

