SnowGem 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $148,341.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $760,572.91 and approximately $148,341.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004310 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 26,460,640 coins and its circulating supply is 26,383,548 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

