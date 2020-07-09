Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDXAY. AlphaValue cut Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,954. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

