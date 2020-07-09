Sodexo’s (SDXAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue lowered Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of SDXAY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 13,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,954. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.