Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of ($1.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

SOHU traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $397.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 510.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 430,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,823,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

