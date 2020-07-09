Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Update

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 61,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 32.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

