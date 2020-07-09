SONO Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a market capitalization of $1,928.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SONO has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00039351 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00771782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.01929975 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00175531 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00170445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006121 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.