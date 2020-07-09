Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SONO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 129,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.07 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. Sonos has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Sonos’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $540,749.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,524.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Fund L.P. Kkr sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,996,660 shares of company stock worth $181,851,911. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 65,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.