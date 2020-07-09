SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,963. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.86). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

