S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.86. 29,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,091. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $354.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

