SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 627,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SP Plus by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of SP stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 34,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,776. The company has a market capitalization of $434.18 million, a PE ratio of -39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.