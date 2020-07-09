SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOMP. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 721.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 777,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 682,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOMP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $38.69. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,796. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

