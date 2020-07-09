Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.26 Million

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will post sales of $110.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.97 million and the highest is $154.20 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 590,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $55.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $354,000.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.