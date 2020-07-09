Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will post sales of $110.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.97 million and the highest is $154.20 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 590,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $55.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $354,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

