Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spok by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 432,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 196,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spok by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spok alerts:

Shares of SPOK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 2,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,939. The company has a market capitalization of $166.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.09. Spok has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.