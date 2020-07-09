Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Update

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 872,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 11,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,385. The stock has a market cap of $628.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

