SRG Global (ASX:SRG) Trading Down 2.2%

SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.15), 268,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of $98.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About SRG Global (ASX:SRG)

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led construction, maintenance, and mining services in Australia. It offers design engineering, post-tensioning, form reo pour, structure packages, scaffold and access solutions, facade design and construction, and rope access services for building projects; and bridge construction, dam strengthening, silo and tank construction, ground and slope stabilization, slipform construction, windfarm foundations, stay cable systems, ground anchoring, and heavy lifting and shifting services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.