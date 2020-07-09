Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Shares Down 3.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd (OTCMKTS:STLHF)’s share price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, 117,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 60,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

