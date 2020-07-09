State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.73. 101,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,827. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after buying an additional 521,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,187,000 after purchasing an additional 365,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,406,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in State Street by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

