SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

SThree plc (LON:STEM)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 266.63 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.32), approximately 126,918 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.33).

STEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SThree to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SThree from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get SThree alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.74 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64.

In related news, insider Alex Smith purchased 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £267.80 ($329.56) per share, with a total value of £19,013.80 ($23,398.72).

About SThree (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.