Stifel Nicolaus Increases Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to $8.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.25 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

