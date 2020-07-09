Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 772 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 739% compared to the average daily volume of 92 put options.

In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at $30,059,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Vertical Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

NYSE:DY traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,116. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $59.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.03 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

