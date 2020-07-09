Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,791 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,728% compared to the average daily volume of 98 put options.

LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.04. 5,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $124.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,544,000 after buying an additional 251,452 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after buying an additional 103,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,166,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,232,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

