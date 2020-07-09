Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cheetah Mobile Call Options (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,772 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,781% compared to the average daily volume of 626 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 32.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. 140,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $260.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.82. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Cheetah Mobile’s previous — dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

