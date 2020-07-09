Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.34. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 37,400 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

