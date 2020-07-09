Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SGI. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of CVE:SGI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.08. The company had a trading volume of 552,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,051. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

