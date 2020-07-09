Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) Releases Earnings Results

Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.85) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SUH opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.84. Sutton Harbour has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.40 ($0.34). The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.18.

Sutton Harbour Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

