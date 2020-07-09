Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) Releases Earnings Results

Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.85) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
SUH opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.84. Sutton Harbour has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.40 ($0.34). The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.18.
Sutton Harbour Company Profile
