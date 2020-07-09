Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,741 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $184,145,000 after buying an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,112.16, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,923.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total transaction of $1,575,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,376 shares of company stock valued at $101,030,949 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

