Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. 18,056,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,445,604. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

