Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244,020. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

