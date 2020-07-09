Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,902,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,450,869. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.